PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PennDOT is taking a close look at the pumps that were overwhelmed by last week’s flooding on the Vine Street Expressway. Pumps usually keep the water out but last Thursday, the Schuylkill River rose high enough to flood the power supply in a pump station’s control room.
When the pumps couldn't be used, the expressway flooded.
A PennDOT highway maintenance manager called it a unique event. The pump station handling the highway had never flooded before.
"We're accessing the station. It's at full design capacity right now so if we get another, the rain that is coming in tonight, it should handle. There are some parts, the generator was underwater so we have a temporary generator in place," Justin Galbreath, I-676 Highway District Manager for PennDOT, said.
He said the pumps are once again ready for rain.