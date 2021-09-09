Man Dead, Woman Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of North Garnet Street.Philadelphia Police Release New Footage In Hit-And-Run That Killed Rebecca Malave, Injured Her 3-Year-Old Son
Police say a man and a woman were shot.
Both were taken to the hospital, where the man later died.
The woman is in stable condition.
There's no word yet on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.