By CBS3 Staff
EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) —  Eyewitness News has received a dramatic video showing the dangerous conditions during last week’s flash flooding in New Jersey. The video is from the body camera of Ewing police officer, Justin Quinlan.

Officer Quinlan made his way through raging floodwaters to help a woman. She was forced to abandon her car that was surrounded by water.

Below, are pictures of how Quinlan was able to save her.

Ewing Police Officer Helps Woman Escape Dangerous Floodwater

Officer Quinlan waited with the woman on a guard rail for more than 20 minutes until they could be rescued by firefighters.