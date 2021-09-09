Mike Hoyle of Riverside, NJ



I was on Active Duty and supposed to attend a meeting in The Pentagon that morning. Received a call on the drive in that the meeting had been cancelled, went on to my office at Fort Belvoir, heard about the Pentagon, called my wife in New Jersey, to let her know I was not there.

What has stuck with me was how fortunate I am, to an extent, that I was not there, and the outpouring of concern from friends about the issue, seeing the smoke on the horizon, knowing what it represented, and the story of the Marines who went INTO the affected areas to find and assist survivors

Kim Carrell-Smith of Bethlehem, PA

It was a beautiful sparkling September 11th Tuesday, and as usual I was running late for class. I was teaching a Lehigh University course called (prophetically?) “History and Community Memory” that semester, and the topic for the day was going to be the way in which significant memories become crystallized and come to mean different things for individuals, and communities (whether small local ones, or national, or global). Among other things, I planned to ask students what their first memory of a significant public event was, and how they thought that shaped their own lives, and their understanding of the world. Little did I know we would experience rather than discuss that on this particular day

As I was rushing to get ready to leave for class,, my husband called to tell me to turn on the tv: a plane had run into the World Trade Center. By the time I had to leave for campus, I had seen the second plane hit the towers. When I arrived in class I heard the first building had collapsed; the students were in shock. I asked them if they wanted to go home, and it seemed like there was pretty universal sentiment to leave. That is, until one student said softly that she would rather stay and have class, please: her brother worked in the World Trade Center and she was unable to reach him.

We all quickly agreed, and spent 90 minutes discussing anything-but-planes-crashing; I’m sure none of us remembers a thing we talked about. At the end, I asked if she’d like me to walk her up to the counseling center. Another student asked if she would like to go for coffee, another asked if she wanted him to walk her home, and yet another asked if she could call anyone to come and be with her, or just to talk to her.

That day is etched in my memory in multiple ways. The terror and confusion and images of planes and buildings falling, if course. The way the sun sparkled off the trees, and Lehigh’s lovely Gothic Packer Church seemed nearly impossible… But also the remarkable ways in which the students responded in that 90 minutes from 10-11:30 am. “History and Community Memory” became more than a class title that day: it was instead an experience that we all shared. The students molded a bit of history themselves that morning, being –and creating– calm and a semblance of normalcy in the midst of terrible tragedy, and forming a community of support and caring for a fellow student they barely knew, on that third week of classes. I will carry that with me, always.

Those are the things I will remember about that day: the power of calm, compassion, community, and even beauty to continue to exist, and flourish, even as the world seem to be caving in around us…

John Gallo of Newtown Square, PA

I was living and working in Brooklyn on September 11, 2001. My office was about 5 miles from the World Trade Center. When I left work, the cars were covered with a thin layer of ash similar to that seen in a volcano. I commuted to work by subway and they weren’t running. I walked the 6 miles home on a perversely beautiful day. I was frightened when I heard planes but reassured when I saw they were fighters. I was also concerned for my daughter in DC working at the State Department but I learned she was OK by early afternoon.

My neighborhood lost 6 people that day. I still can’t disassociate the normally melodic sound of bagpipes from being a dirge at the many funerals in NYC after the attack.

That day crystallized for me that while there are many good people in this world, there are evil people who must be watched and, where possible, eliminated.