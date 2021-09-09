LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with two public ceremonies. Twenty years later, twin fountains rising toward the skies, marking the 2,973 souls lost on Sept. 11, 2001, including 18 Bucks County residents.

“I remember that day like it was just yesterday,” Frank Laffey said.

As the nation sets to honor one of the darkest days in the nation’s history, many will never forget where they were when they heard what happened.

“It impacted everybody in such a different way,” Garden of Reflection chair Michael Brody said.

Bucks County resident Michael Brody, who was working in New York on 9/11, chairs this year’s commemoration, which includes a morning tolling of the bells, a quiet afternoon of reflection and an evening candlelight ceremony.

“I think it does a good thing to ultimately give a safe space for anybody who wants to remember that day,” Brody said.

He’s also hoping this anniversary will remind Americans of the unity felt in the days after the terror attacks and the healing still left for the country.

“With everything going on, all I keep remembering is how nice and warm and loving everybody was,” Brody said.

The ceremonies will be live-streamed for anyone who cannot attend.

“I think we are very divided, we need to get back to that unity. We don’t need another incident like this to make us realize that,” Laffey said.