By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Wilmington News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating a crash off of Lancaster Pike in Wilmington. It happened at Route 48 and Hercules Road in New Castle County.

The car apparently left the roadway and flipped over.

The wreck was found by a nearby construction crew on Wednesday morning.

No word on when that crash happened or how.

Lancaster Pike northbound and Old Wilmington Road southbound are closed as police investigate.