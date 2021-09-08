WEATHER ALERTAnother Dose Of Flooding, Isolated Tornadoes Possible Wednesday
By CBS3 Staff
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A threatening call forced a lockdown situation at Norristown Area High School on Wednesday morning. All students were evacuated and school is now dismissing early for the day.

Bus transportation is being provided.

Any parent wishing to pick up their child should report to the Masonic Lodge on Burnside Avenue.

Police are investigating the threat.