NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A threatening call forced a lockdown situation at Norristown Area High School on Wednesday morning. All students were evacuated and school is now dismissing early for the day.
Bus transportation is being provided.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment? Philadelphia Police To Provide Update In Hit-And-Run That Killed Mother Rebecca Malave, Injured Her 3-Year-Old Son
Any parent wishing to pick up their child should report to the Masonic Lodge on Burnside Avenue.MORE NEWS: SEPTA Proposing Series Of Changes Aimed To Make System Easier For Riders, Including Name Change To 'Metro'
Police are investigating the threat.