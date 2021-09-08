PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are expected to provide an update in a hit-and-run investigation where a mother was killed and her toddler was injured. Police say Rebecca Malave and her 3-year-old son, Armani Negron, were leaving a friend’s house when they were struck on the 100 block of West Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia on Aug. 8 around 8 p.m.
The press conference will be at 1:30 p.m. on CBSN Phily.
- What: Captain Overwise will provide updated information on a fatal pedestrian hit and run accident that occurred on August 8, 2021, at approximately 8:00 pm, on the 100 block of West Luzerne Street.
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 8
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly.
