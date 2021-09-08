BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will tour hard-hit Bridgeport, Montgomery County on Wednesday. Many people there had to be rescued as floodwaters quickly swallowed up hundreds of homes.
Meantime, Montgomery County officials will open a new resource center on Wednesday for residents affected by hurricane Ida.
The multi-agency resource center is located at the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit on Lafayette Street in Norristown.
It's open Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Residents will have access to various emergency management agencies and disaster relief organizations. For more information, click here.
You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.