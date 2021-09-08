TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday a partnership between rideshare companies Uber and Lyft and United Way Worldwide and NJ 211 to provide free or discounted rides to New Jersey residents who have lost their vehicles due to the effects of Ida.

Over the next two weeks, New Jersey residents can text NJIDARIDE to 898-211 to request a Lyft or Uber. Residents who lack a smartphone can also dial 2-1-1 from any phone line to request service.

“In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida, we must come together as a community and pick one another up,” said Governor Murphy. “I want to thank both Uber and Lyft for their generous offer of transportation for New Jerseyans in need.”

“Nobody should have to worry after a natural disaster how they will get to essential places like the grocery store and medical appointments. Lyft is proud to join Governor Murphy in helping New Jerseyans get where they need to go until they can get back on their feet,” said Lyft Social Impact Director Lisa Boyd.

“It is critical that everyone comes together to support those in need and we are proud to work with Governor Murphy to provide essential transportation services across the state. We hope to play a small role in helping New Jersey residents get back on their feet,” said Alix Anfang, spokesperson, Uber.

“NJ 211 continues to answer the call for help from those impacted by Tropical Storm Ida. Over 1,000 contacts have been handled since the storm hit. We are thrilled to partner with Lyft and Uber to provide this essential service to our residents,” said Melissa Acree, Executive Director of NJ 211.

There may be some limitations applied to transportation offerings available from each company, so residents may contact 2-1-1 for additional information.

Ida produced massive flooding throughout New Jersey, leaving thousands of residents without basic needs such as housing and transportation.

Murphy declared a State of Emergency, which will facilitate access to federal relief aid. In the short term, the state has made available $10 million to help small businesses with rent payments as they recover from the storm.

On Monday, the governor announced FEMA has approved a Major Disaster Declaration in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties, with more assessments and additional counties expected to be included as the process develops.

The declaration allows individuals in the six approved counties to register at www.disasterassistance.gov for direct assistance for Ida-related recovery, which may include home repairs, temporary housing, low-cost loans, and other programs to help recover from the effects of the tropical storm.