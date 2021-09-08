GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — A fox that bit a person in Greenwood last week has tested positive for rabies, Delaware health officials announced Wednesday. The person who was bitten has begun treatment for rabies exposure, the Division of Public Health said in a news release.
Officials are advising anyone who may have been bitten, scratched or come in contact with a fox in the area of Route 16 between Judy and Century Farm roads to contact their healthcare provider or call the division's rabies program. An epidemiologist is available at all times, officials said.
Anyone in the area who thinks a fox may have bitten their pet should call their veterinarian for examination, treatment and to report the exposure to the Department of Agriculture.
Of the 136 animals tested for rabies so far this year, officials said nine have been confirmed to be rabid, officials said. Last year, four of the 121 animals tested were confirmed to be rabid. The department only announces cases when it's possible the animal had unknown contacts with additional humans or pets.
