Car Carrier Goes Down Embankment Following Crash In Doylestown

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –– Police are investigating a crash involving a car carrier in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the Route 611 bypass at State Street in Doylestown.

Around noon Wednesday, the truck went down an embankment.

There’s no word yet on if anyone is hurt.

 

