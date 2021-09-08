Car Carrier Goes Down Embankment Following Crash In Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –– Police are investigating a crash involving a car carrier in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the Route 611 bypass at State Street in Doylestown.Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Around noon Wednesday, the truck went down an embankment.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police To Provide Update In Hit-And-Run That Killed Mother Rebecca Malave, Injured Her 3-Year-Old Son
There’s no word yet on if anyone is hurt.
MORE NEWS: SEPTA Proposing Series Of Changes Aimed To Make System Easier For Riders, Including Name Change To 'Metro'