PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Aqua Pennsylvania is strongly encouraging customers throughout southeastern Pennsylvania to conserve water until further notice. That includes turning off automatic sprinklers and taking shorter showers.
The utility company is working to restore normal operations at its largest water treatment plant in Phoenixville following last week’s devastating floods.
“We’ve adjusted the water distribution throughout our four-county system to compensate for the loss of up to 40 percent of our entire drinking water supply from the plant we had to shut down due to significant storm damage,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “Because our Pickering West plant provided such a large amount of drinking water to our southeastern Pennsylvania service area, we are truly experiencing a regional problem in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. That means we need all Aqua customers in southeastern Pennsylvania to use less water until we can make up the water supply that we lost.”
Aqua Pennsylvania serves more than 1 million people in our region.