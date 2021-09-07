WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in Wilmington are investigating after a quadruple shooting injured three women and a man. The incident happened around 4:13 p.m. near A and New Castle Streets.
The Wilmington Police Department said officers found four victims.
A 57-year-old man is in critical condition, while 48-year-old and 55-year-old women are stable. The fourth victim, a 54-year-old woman, arrived at the hospital and is considered stable as well.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call (302) 576-3606.