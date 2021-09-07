WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Government and community organizations are coming together to help those impacted by Ida in Wilmington, Delaware. A pop-up food distribution is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at a warehouse on Thatcher Street.
Other storm recovery resources are available there until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
If possible, residents should bring a valid ID, proof of residency, insurance documents and proof of income.
