Man Killed After Ejected From Slingshot Motorcycle Into Trenton Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed and another injured after a crash involving a Slingshot motorcycle in Trenton. Police say the driver lost control and struck a barrier on Passaic Court.
The passenger was ejected and landed in the Delaware Canal.
A dive team was called to the scene to find him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver is in critical condition.
No word on what caused the accident.