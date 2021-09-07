PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Philadelphia Eagles are recognizing first responders in our community and the heroic work they do every day.

It was a very intimate event with a select few honorees. It was an afternoon of appreciation at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fifty first responders from across the Delaware Valley and their families were invited to Tuesday’s event.

“It’s amazing. We weren’t expecting all that’s here for us so it was really cool to see everything and meet the players,” said Matt Markland of Limerick.

A meet and greet with Eagles’ players and cheerleaders, and a tour of the facility was in store. That’s all in addition to a Q&A with a few players in the Pepsi Plaza.

This was initially about first responders and the work they do every day, but after last week’s deadly results from Hurricane Ida, the Eagles and Belfor Restoration are packing bags with first aid supplies that will go to families that have been affected.

“We’ve worked with the Eagles to create these preparedness kits for families that have been impacted by the recent severe storms from Hurricane Ida. So we’ve put together things from hand sanitizers, blankets, cups, battery chargers for cellphones — really anything that we know these families are in need of in times of devastation,” said Emily Foss with Belfor.

Belfor prides itself on honoring first responders, and on Tuesday they are teaming up with the Eagles to help families that need it.

“It was a huge amount of people that we had to widdle down. It shows to what a phenomenal event this is and how excited people get about it. Anything, anytime we say something with the Eagles people just get excited,” said Jason Pinder with Belfor.

About 50 bags will be stuffed with first aid supplies and will be going out separately from what families at the event received.