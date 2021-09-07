Pennsylvania State Trooper Struck by Vehicle While Directing Traffic In East Nottingham Township

EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania State trooper was injured after getting hit by a car. Chopper 3 was over the scene Tuesday morning on Little Elk Creek Road, near 5th Street in East Nottingham.Hallways Filled With Excitement As Students In New Jersey Enjoy Being Back In Class, Adjust To New Mask Mandate
The trooper was directing traffic when he was struck, just before 8 a.m.READ MORE: 40-Year-Old Kenneth Walker Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Center City
Officials say the trooper was conscious and alert when he was transported to Christiana Hospital.MORE NEWS: Students In Camden Show Optimism On First Day In Class Since 2020