SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Some students have been back already for several days and are adjusting to being back in the school building with masks on. While some school districts are starting Tuesday, we wanted to see how school was going so far.
Eyewitness News was at Kingsway Regional High School in Swedesboro where the hallways are alive again and the excitement is just bouncing off the walls.READ MORE: Efforts To Help Those Impacted By Ida Continue In Wilmington, Delaware
Keep in mind it’s been a long 18 months.
While a full school opening is underway, students are required to wear masks and there are certain COVID mitigation strategies in place to keep students and faculty safe throughout the year.READ MORE: Andrea Constand Writes Of Bill Cosby Trial, #MeToo In New Memoir
“It’s the hugest energy I have seen in the school year my 26 years of education,” Superintendent James Lavender said.
“I love it. This is why we got into the job and why we do what we do,” Principal Melvin Allen.MORE NEWS: Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike In Montgomery County To Close For Up To 2 Hours
School officials are optimistic and looking forward to a great year.