PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car overturned in Southwest Philadelphia overnight. The car flipped over at 62nd Street and Dicks Avenue, early Monday morning.
Police say the driver may have hit the accelerator instead of the brake.MORE NEWS: Power Restored At Philadelphia's 30th Street Station After Equipment Failure, PECO Says
No one was injured in the crash.