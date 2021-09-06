CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car overturned in Southwest Philadelphia overnight. The car flipped over at 62nd Street and Dicks Avenue, early Monday morning.

You can see the car on its roof.

Police say the driver may have hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

No one was injured in the crash.