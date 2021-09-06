NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — President Joe Biden made an unannounced stop in Delaware on this Labor Day.
The president met with workers at the IBEW Union Hall in New Castle.
He received a warm welcome, pausing for photos and to shake hands.
The president will also be in the area Tuesday as he's scheduled to tour destruction from Ida in New Jersey and New York.
He is expected to be in Manville, Somerset County. That area was hit very hard.
Hundreds of residents were rescued from floods. Homes and businesses burned when gas lines broke. At least four people died.
The president will also survey damage in Queens, New York.