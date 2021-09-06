PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section has left two men injured, including one in critical condition, police say. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at Collom and Wakefield Street.
A 35-year-old male was shot in the stomach and left in critical condition, while a 33-year-old male was shot twice in the stomach. He is in stable condition, according to police.READ MORE: Arrest Made After 19-Year-Old Killed In North Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say
Both victims were transported to Einstein Hospital by private vehicles.READ MORE: Jersey Shore Business Booms During Labor Day Weekend As Summer Winds Down
No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden Makes Unannounced Stop At IBEW Union Hall In New Castle
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.