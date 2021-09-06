PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia Police say he was shot 16 times in North Philadelphia.
The shooting happened at the intersection of North 22nd and West Huntingdon Streets around 5:07 p.m. The department said the victim was shot 16 times throughout the body.READ MORE: Police: East Germantown Double Shooting Hospitalizes 2 Men
The victim later died at the hospital.READ MORE: Jersey Shore Business Booms During Labor Day Weekend As Summer Winds Down
The department said an arrest has been made in the shooting.MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden Makes Unannounced Stop At IBEW Union Hall In New Castle
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.