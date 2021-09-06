CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia Police say he was shot 16 times in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North 22nd and West Huntingdon Streets around 5:07 p.m. The department said the victim was shot 16 times throughout the body.

READ MORE: Police: East Germantown Double Shooting Hospitalizes 2 Men

The victim later died at the hospital.

READ MORE: Jersey Shore Business Booms During Labor Day Weekend As Summer Winds Down

The department said an arrest has been made in the shooting.

MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden Makes Unannounced Stop At IBEW Union Hall In New Castle

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.