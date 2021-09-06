PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The weather is perfect Monday for a Labor Day parade. The parade honors frontline workers and their families who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.
The parade started at South Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue and traveled north to the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing.
It was organized by the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO. The group represents over 150,000 union members in the public sector, private sector, hospitality and service industry, and building and construction trades.
This parade is a way to show public appreciation across the tri-state.
"To think about what has held our city together, it is the city workers picking up the trash, it is the workers in our health centers, it is the city workers on the front lines of public safety. While most of our city could limit the people that we were interacting with, our frontline workers, our union employees had to make sure our city was working," Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said.
The parade will be followed by a family festival at Penn’s Landing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $10.