PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Power is finally back on at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. The lights went out around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, leaving many passengers in the dark.
HAPPENING NOW: Philadelphia's 30th Street Station is in the dark. Not clear just yet the cause of a complete power failure at the train station. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/owgQ7QSU5s
PECO says it was because of an equipment problem.
This happened as many people were returning from the Made in America concert.
Many surprised passengers posted images on social media. One person said it looked like a big “tomb.”
Both SEPTA and Amtrak said the outage did not affect service.
Back-up generators eventually kicked in providing some emergency lighting inside the building.
Full power was finally restored around 3:30 a.m. Monday.