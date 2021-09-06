CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:30th Street Station, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Power is finally back on at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. The lights went out around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, leaving many passengers in the dark.

PECO says it was because of an equipment problem.

READ MORE: Bowman Dance Company And School Founder Heather Wrubel Heartbroken After Life's Work Destroyed By Ida

This happened as many people were returning from the Made in America concert.

Many surprised passengers posted images on social media. One person said it looked like a big “tomb.”

Both SEPTA and Amtrak said the outage did not affect service.

Back-up generators eventually kicked in providing some emergency lighting inside the building.

MORE NEWS: 2 Men In Critical Condition Following 2 Separate Shooting Incidents In Philadelphia, Police Say

Full power was finally restored around 3:30 a.m. Monday.