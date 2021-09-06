PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The party is over and you know what that means: time to pack it up! Crews are now cleaning up after the Made in America Festival took over the Ben Franklin Parkway over the weekend.

Crews have been out on the Parkway cleaning up all night since the concert-goers left, and by the look of it, they’ll be out there for quite some time. There are bottles and trash all over the Parkway.

Eyewitness News camera crews caught some of the cleanup from overnight.

Over 50,000 people were expected to come to town for the two-day concert. This was the 10th year for the festival, but it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The artists this year included Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat.

The organization behind the concert says over the last decade it has brought in over $135 million in revenue to the city and each Labor Day weekend employs thousands of city residents. But this year it came just days after the remnants of hurricane Ida flooded parts of the city, including the Vine Street Expressway and nearby apartment buildings.

People who live nearby were indifferent about allowing the concert to go on.

“I don’t know if it would’ve done any good to cancel it,” resident Lauren Meltzer said. “Some people are suggesting that would have been a more sensitive approach but I don’t know if that would have done any good to cancel it.”

Dennis Boylan with the Logan Square Neighborhood Association said, “It’s a real contradiction right there in front of you, of the show must go on and here there are people that I don’t know how long they will be out of their apartments.”

It’s not clear when the Parkway and nearby streets will reopen. In addition to the trash pickup, they also have to take down stages that were put up around Eakins Oval.