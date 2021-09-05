PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia community is cleaning up after Ida left so much of our city underwater. On Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers showed up along the Schuylkill Riverfront.8 Million Americans Will Lose Their Federal Unemployment Benefits Beginning On Labor Day
Schuylkill Banks, the nonprofit behind the river trail, organized the effort. It was Emily McCully’s second-day volunteering.
"Yesterday we started regrading this whole area which was washed away," McCully said. "We took everything out of the trailer, washed it off, dried it off, put it back in, same thing for the shed. Philly is Philly, right? So, when people come out to help, it's always a great thing."
Schuylkill Banks is also looking for volunteers to clean up again on Sunday morning. For more information on how to volunteer, click here.
You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.