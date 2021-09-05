PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 1,300 additional Afghan evacuees are now in the Philadelphia area. The city says 1,393 evacuees arrived on five flights Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport.
Hundreds more are anticipated to arrive on additional planes Sunday.READ MORE: Gov. Phil Murphy Tells Face The Nation New Jersey Will Need Assistance From Federal Government As Towns Rebuild Following Ida's Destruction
Philadelphia International Airport has welcomed a total of more than 7,200 evacuees to the United States so far.
#OperationAlliesRefugePHL Update:
➡️ 1,393 total Afghan evacuees on 5 flights came through @PHLAirport on Sept. 4.
➡️ PHL Airport has welcomed a total of 7,255 evacuees to the U.S. so far.
➡️ Hundreds of more evacuees are anticipated to arrive today on 4 flights.
— City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) September 5, 2021READ MORE: Women's Club Of Wenonah Is Coming Together To Help Rebuild Areas Damaged By Tropical Storm Ida
How To Help Afghan Evacuees As They Arrive In Philadelphia Region
Domestic flights resumed this weekend in Afghanistan. They’ve been suspended since the Taliban took over.
A state-run airline is operating between Kabul and three provinces.
The Taliban has also deployed special forces soldiers around the airport.MORE NEWS: Volunteers Come Together To Help Clean Up Schuylkill Riverfront Following Tropical Storm Ida's Damage
The United Nations says restarting operations there is crucial to providing humanitarian aid to the country.