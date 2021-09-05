MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County will now recommend masks outside in certain situations. County commissioners say starting Monday, masking will be suggested outdoors if you can’t stay six feet apart from people outside your household.

The recommendation will apply to anyone, vaccinated or not.

The entire Tri-State area is seeing a high transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC, which could be why we are seeing more strict mask guidelines.

That includes every single local county, you can see each of those is highlighted in red on the CDC’s transmission map and has been for some time.

Meantime, many are hoping COVID booster shots will help get transmission rates down. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said extra doses for Moderna’s vaccine might not be ready as soon as expected.

So why the delay? Fauci said they won’t move forward with any boosters without FDA approval.

Pfizer’s data is in and could meet that September 20th deadline, but Moderna’s might not be ready to get FDA approval until after the 20th.

