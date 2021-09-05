WENONAH, N.J. (CBS) — A small township in Gloucester County is one of the so many local areas rocked by Tropical Storm Ida. Now, groups there are coming together to rebuild.

“This is an amazing town that comes together for their neighbors whether you know them or not,” Women’s Club of Wenonah member Vicki McCall said.

Neighbors helping neighbors in a time of need. The Women’s Club of Wenonah is distributing supplies to people hit hard by Ida.

“Volunteers have been coming from in town and out of town to help and say, ‘I’m here, what can I do?'” Women’s Club of Wenonah member Jen Pizi said.

Pizi and McCall helped organize the distribution. It’s set up outside of the Wenonah Library.

Everything from water to clothes, snacks, diapers, and pet food were all donated.

“We just had this idea,” McCall said. “We showed up with our tents, tables and some supplies and before we were ever here for 15 minutes, people were delivering cases of water, food, and coming, ‘what can we do?'”

The damage throughout the borough is extensive. One person said it was like a scene from the Midwest, And looking around, it’s easy to see why.

Not far from where the distribution is taking place, on South Monroe Avenue, trees were blown over onto cars, tarps, rooflines, and branches pierced walls.

An EF-3 tornado hit parts of Gloucester County. In addition to the Women’s Club, the American Legion and Lions Club are helping clear downed trees and other yard work. The groups are now coming up with long-term plans to help families.

“One family in town we heard is going to be displaced for eight months before their house can be repaired,” Pizi said. “So, there’s a lot of long-term need that we’re going to have to coordinate. After we get through these first few days, we’ll be able to figure that out.”

You can help people impacted by reaching out to the American Red Cross. Or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

You can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Get the latest on Ida’s Aftermath on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here.

You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.