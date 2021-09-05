Delaware Police Recover New Jersey Stolen Car During Traffic Stop

DOVER, Del. (CBSAP) – Police in Delaware say that they recovered a car stolen from New Jersey during a traffic stop. Delaware State Police said in a news release that officers arrested 22-year-old Rynesha A. Hanzerand 25-year-old Felice Singletary from Delaware after they were stopped in a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonata late Friday night.Volunteers Come Together To Help Clean Up Schuylkill Riverfront Following Tropical Storm Ida's Damage
The release said an officer stopped them for a seatbelt and equipment violation in the Woodside area south of Dover.
A computer search revealed that the car had been reported stolen out of Lakewood Township, New Jersey in August.
The women face charges including receiving stolen property.
