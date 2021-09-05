8 Million Americans Will Lose Their Federal Unemployment Benefits Beginning On Labor Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Labor Day, more than eight million Americans will lose their federal unemployment boost of $300 a week. But that’s not all.Bowman Dance Company And School Founder Heather Wrubel Heartbroken After Life's Work Destroyed By Ida
Other unemployment benefits are also ending for freelance and part-time workers.READ MORE: Equipment Issue Probable Cause Of Power Outage At Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, PECO Says
Meanwhile, the experts said the jobs that are available aren’t necessarily matching up with the people who remain unemployed.
“We’re still in a pandemic,” Michael Kittle said. “The idea of being close to hundreds of strangers a day, even while being vaccinated, that’s not something that appeals to me in any way.”MORE NEWS: Two Men In Critical Condition Following 2 Separate Shooting Incidents In Philadelphia, Police Say
The president is counting on his $3.5 trillion spending plan to rebuild the economy and get more Americans back to work.