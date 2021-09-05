Man Injured In Fairhill Shooting

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at North Lawrence Street and West Indiana Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word on his condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.