PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is following breaking news Sunday night. Power is out at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station.
Crews say it's been dark since about 8:45 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station is in the dark. Not clear just yet the cause of a complete power failure at the train station. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/owgQ7QSU5s
PECO says it was probably caused by an equipment problem.
PECO says the power outage is only affecting the lights and not affecting power to any of the trains.
It's unclear when power will be restored.
CBS3 will be monitoring this story as it may cause issues for people trying to travel home after the Made In America Festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.