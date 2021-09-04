Volunteers Come Together To Help Clean Up Schuylkill Riverfront Following Tropical Storm Ida's Damage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia community is cleaning up after Ida left so much of our city underwater. On Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers showed up along the Schuylkill Riverfront.2 People Hospitalized In Overbrook Neighborhood Fire, Officials Say
Schuylkill Banks, the nonprofit behind the river trail, organized the effort. It was Emily McCully’s second-day volunteering.
“Yesterday we started regrading this whole area which was washed away,” McCully said. “We took everything out of the trailer, washed it off, dried it off, put it back in, same thing for the shed. Philly is Philly, right? So, when people come out to help, it’s always a great thing.”READ MORE: Made In America Kicks Off For 10th Year Despite Historic Flooding In Philadelphia From Tropical Storm Ida
Schuylkill Banks is also looking for volunteers to clean up again on Sunday morning. For more information on how to volunteer, click here.
