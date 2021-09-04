PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a much-deserved beautiful end to a historic weather week, pleasant conditions continue Saturday to kick off the long holiday weekend. The region is set to enjoy plenty of sunshine, low humidity and mild afternoon temperatures.
Philadelphia will dodge some widely scattered showers Sunday as a cold front approaches the region and sunshine will return for Labor Day itself. On Sunday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. It'll still be a great day for outdoor activities, despite the increased cloud cover.
On Labor Day, the sun pops back out and temperatures will climb comfortably into the low 80s.
For folks heading to the Jersey Shore, beautiful beach weather will prevail through much of the weekend — but there's a chance for a few showers late Sunday into Labor Day morning. Afternoon highs along the coast will nicely climb into the mid 70s to low 80s by Monday.
There is a low rip current risk along the Jersey Shore and ocean temperatures range between 75-79 degrees.
