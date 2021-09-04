PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot 20 times in South Philadelphia. Police say the homicide happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South Sheridan Street.
Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot 15 times in his chest and torso, four times in his left arm and once in his right shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his wounds.
Authorities say there have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.