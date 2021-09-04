PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the historic flooding that contributed to road closures, and continuing clean-up efforts, the Made in America festival kicked off on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday night. Several buildings across from the festival were evacuated due to dangerous conditions and flooding, but the festival kicked off without a hitch.

People from all over trekked to Made in America’s 10th year on the Parkway. It’s an exciting time for those waiting with anticipation.

MADE IN AMERICA: Labor Day Wknd kicking off to an exciting start. Get ready for lots of road closures and traffic around the parkway. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ytOl7RzjKV — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) September 4, 2021

“I’m going to go front and center,” Nate Pinzer said. “I’m going to go right in the mosh pit, and I’m going to go crazy.”

Lots of up-and-coming artists are performing this weekend in addition to well-known performers filling the airwaves.

“Doge Cat and Megan Thee Stallion,” Monica Jordan said.

“The lineup has been crazy,” Precious Myers said. “I enjoyed it, especially Megan Thee Stallion. I love her. I can’t wait to see Lil Baby next. Ah, turn up, turn up.”

Keep in mind, anyone attending the festival Saturday or Sunday will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of entry. Some attendees said they feel a sense of comfort knowing ROC Nation and DPS are taking necessary precautions.

“I actually didn’t go to some of the other festivals because they didn’t take some of the same precautions Made in America took,” Ariel McCollum said. “So, I’m glad to be here and feel safe.”

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. This weekend, face coverings are not required but encouraged.

“I know some festivals doing things, but Made in America, this is what we need and we appreciate them taking a stance,” Stewart Spraggings said.

This isn’t just a party. Proceeds will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania and the Reform Alliance.

“It’s good for the community,” Vince Dwesco said. “It’s more than just a festival. It’s going back to the people of Philly.”

While here, an array of food vendors line the Parkway. This Caribbean soul food truck has quite a reputation.

“Jerk chicken, fish, collard greens,” Tony Fitzgerald said. “See why this line is long?”

There will be more of the same Sunday. Doors will open at noon.

There are lots of street closures around the Parkway, so plan accordingly. Traffic is a bit of a nightmare in some spots.

In addition, SEPTA has rerouted some of its bus lines to accommodate the festival. For Made In America SEPTA information, click here. NJ Transit riders can click here for information.