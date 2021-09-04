PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Vine Street Expressway is slowly reopening as Day 1 of the Made in America festival is in full swing. The remnants from Tropical Storm Ida caused havoc in the Philadelphia area, and a traffic nightmare in the city as the cleanup efforts continue around the region.

Just to give an idea of how the Ben Franklin Parkway has been transformed, the main stage is by the Art Museum and people are just hanging out on the lawn, eating and enjoying the day.

MADE IN AMERICA: Labor Day Wknd kicking off to an exciting start. Get ready for lots of road closures and traffic around the parkway. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ytOl7RzjKV — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) September 4, 2021

Performances have staggered throughout the day and as you can imagine, crowds are still making their way inside.

There are lots of up-and-coming artists performing this weekend in addition to Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, and Lil Baby headlining Saturday night’s portion of the festival.

Keep in mind, anyone attending the festival Saturday or Sunday will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry.

Face coverings are not required. It is an option, and some attendees have opted to wear masks while others are not.

Some attendees say they feel a sense of comfort knowing Roc Nation and DPS are taking necessary precautions.

“I know some festivals, they’re doing a little bit different things, but Made in America is always changing the culture so for them to start that off, saying this is what we need and we appreciate them taking a stance,” festivalgoer Stewart Spraggings said.

“I actually didn’t go to some of the other festivals because they didn’t take some of the same precautions that Made in America took, so I’m glad to be here and feel safe,” Ariel McCollum said.

There are lots of street closures around the Parkway, so plan accordingly. Traffic is a bit of a nightmare in some spots.

In addition, SEPTA has rerouted some of its bus lines to accommodate the festival. For Made In America SEPTA information, click here. NJ Transit riders can click here for information.