PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of Philadelphia’s Interstate 676 reopens after remnants from Ida brought historic flooding to the region and forced the roadway to close Thursday. Interstate 676 between I-95 and Broad Street is now open in both directions.

The westbound lanes reopened shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. Eastbound lanes of I-676, between Broad Street and I-95, had previously reopened on Thursday.

PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews cleared the remaining water from I-676 overnight. Now, they are working to clear debris and sediment from the roadway.

Interstate 676 between Broad Street and I-76 will remain closed in both directions until cleanup from the flooding is complete.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of that section at this time.

Drivers are advised to use I-95 and Interstate 476 to avoid the road closure.

