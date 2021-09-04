CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Neighborhood has left two people hospitalized. It ignited around 6 a.m. on Saturday inside a house on the 6000 block of Drexel Road.

2 People Hospitalized In Overbrook Neighborhood Fire, Officials Say

READ MORE: Volunteers Come Together To Help Clean Up Schuylkill Riverfront Following Tropical Storm Ida's Damage

Crews got it under control about 30 minutes later.

READ MORE: Made In America Kicks Off For 10th Year Despite Historic Flooding In Philadelphia From Tropical Storm Ida

It’s not clear how serious the injuries are.

MORE NEWS: Vine Street Expressway Reopens In Both Directions After Historic Flooding From Ida's Remnants

The cause of the fire is under investigation.