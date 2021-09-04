2 People Hospitalized In Overbrook Neighborhood Fire, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Neighborhood has left two people hospitalized. It ignited around 6 a.m. on Saturday inside a house on the 6000 block of Drexel Road.Volunteers Come Together To Help Clean Up Schuylkill Riverfront Following Tropical Storm Ida's Damage
Crews got it under control about 30 minutes later.
It's not clear how serious the injuries are.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.