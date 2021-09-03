UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is expected to tour the devastation left behind by a deadly EF-2 tornado in Upper Dublin as the cleanup process is underway on Friday. Thousands of people remain without power after that tornado ripped through the area.

The tornado knocked down trees, causing damage to many homes. The trees also knocked down power lines and blocked streets off. Many of the trees have been removed but the work will be extensive.

Cleanup continues here in Upper Dublin after a EF-2 tornado brought down trees and power lines. Roads are closed and scenes like this one are common. Gov. Wolf expected to tour this area today. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/gYoKZanFBx — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) September 3, 2021

The tornado, which swept through Fort Washington, Upper Dublin Township and Horsham Township, had estimated peak winds up to 130-mph. At least three people lost their lives in the county. Two died due to a flood, the third was a woman who died due to a tree that toppled into her home.

Meanwhile, in Mullica Hill, New Jersey an EF-3 tornado touched down there. The tornado there ripped off roofs from people’s homes and caused other serious damage to property.

One homeowner describes to Eyewitness News what it was like.

“There is no roof upstairs at all. You can see the sky. It looks pretty but, you know, that’s not the view I want to have,” the resident said. “And, yep, water was pouring down into the basement. Thank God they shut it off now because I do have a few things down there that are boxed up that I want to try to save. I’ll come back one more time because I’m afraid they’re going to condemn it, nobody can live here.”

As we know from other systems that run through the area, restoring power after a powerful tornado takes some time, so it is not exactly clear when people will be allowed back in their homes.