PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in Point Breeze Friday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Dickinson Street around 7:04 p.m. The department said the first victim, a 24-year-old, was shot in the knees and was on the way to the hospital in a private vehicle when officers picked him up in the 2100 block of South 17th Street.
Officers found a weapon when they transported the victim. He is currently in stable condition.
Emergency personnel picked up the second victim in the 1700 block of Fernon Street. He was shot in both arms and the left hip, and his condition is currently unknown.
The shooting is still under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.