PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather is looking sunny and quiet over the next few days with the exception of Sunday. We are set to enjoy plenty of sunshine, low humidity and mild afternoon temperatures both Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, there is a slight chance of early showers, otherwise, the Philadelphia area should expect partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. It’ll still be a great day for outdoor activities, despite the increased cloud cover.

On Labor Day, the sun pops back out and temperatures will climb comfortably into the low 80s.

For people heading down the Jersey Shore to enjoy the unofficial end of summer, beautiful beach weather lies ahead.

Those down the shore may experience a few areas of patchy fog to start Saturday. Otherwise, expect sunny skies late morning and into the afternoon.

There is a low rip current risk along the Jersey Shore and ocean temperatures range between 75-79 degrees. Afternoon highs along the shore will nicely climb into the mid 70’s this weekend with plenty of sunshine to go around.

