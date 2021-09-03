PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Vine Street Expressway remains closed at this time on Friday, still flooded from this historic storm. Philadelphia officials recently gave an update on the flooding and the recovery.

Mayor Jim Kenney said that crews still have a long way to go to get all this water out of here.

From above in Chopper 3, the expressway looks more like a bath or even a canal the way it’s holding water.

PennDOT told Eyewitness News seven pumps are on 676 working to get the flood water back into the Schuylkill River. PennDOT says the river has receded enough for this operation. It looks like the pumps are starting to work.

Below are two images of how the water looked like on Thursday and Friday:

“Recovery process for this is going to take months,” Philadelphia fire commissioner Adam Thiel said. “And we really need your help. The resources the mayor mentioned earlier, we can see a lot of damage in certain places, but we cannot see into people’s homes or basements, so please go online and enter that damage. You can put photos in there, you’re probably not going to get an instant response but rest assured, we have collected that information.”

“Stay out of the water.” – @ThielAdam to those seen tubing on the flooded Vine St. Expressway https://t.co/jHQxiJvLcV @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/EFcs8Bepxv — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 3, 2021

Kenney says the flooding happened after a major pumping station failed.

After all the flood water is pumped out of the expressway, crews will then have to clean up the muddy mess left behind.

PennDOT says some portions of the expressway that have been cleared of water have a half-inch sediment buildup left behind, so crews still have a long way to go.

