PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’ve been trying to get around Philadelphia in the aftermath of Ida, you’ve likely hit some roadblocks. See what remains closed below:

CLOSED

MLK Drive remains closed in both directions from the Falls Bridge to the Art Museum.

Kelly Drive is closed in both directions from Lincoln to Sedgley Drives.

Vine Street Expressway: Crews have been working non-stop to pump out the water so the road can reopen, but the highway remains inundated and the road is closed in its entirety westbound and closed between I-76 and Broad Street eastbound.

OPEN



Lincoln drive has reopened in both directions.

There are no more weather-related closures on Ridge Avenue.

MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS

All Philadelphia City offices are closed Friday because of the storm’s impacts.

All Philadelphia courts are closed as well.

TRASH PICKUP

Trash pickup will continue as usual in areas unaffected by flooding. Officials say areas with flooding should expect delays in trash pickup.

