PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials will provide an update regarding the local impacts of Ida on Friday. The briefing will take place at 11:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials will provide an update regarding the local impacts of Ida on Friday.
  • When: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
  • Time: 11:15 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.

