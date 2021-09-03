MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Parts of Ambler remain in the dark following Wednesday’s EF2 tornado. Off Joel Drive, neighborhood homes are now destroyed.

Crews continue to try and restore power as other families struggle a few streets over.

Diane Kelly told CBS3 a tree fell on her home as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida pushed through the area. She said the shock is starting to wear off, and other residents are doing their best to help out.

“Everyone has been very helpful with people coming from other streets they didn’t have damage came through yesterday with pizza water the ceiling it out to anyone that was outside,” Kelly said.

Power crews are warning people to stay away and indoors as they work on getting electricity up and running.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti contributed to the report.

