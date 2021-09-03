NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Masking outdoors regardless of vaccination status will be recommended beginning on Monday in Montgomery County, officials said Friday afternoon. The recommendation comes after the county has been in Pennsylvania’s high level of COVID-19 community transmission for two weeks.
Montgomery County officials said the recommendation includes wearing a mask outdoors if a person cannot physically distance at least 6 feet from people outside of their own household.
Officials cited the CDC’s recommendation of wearing a mask in crowded outdoor areas featuring close contact with unvaccinated people in places with a high number of COVID-19 cases.
"Whether indoors or outdoors, masking is not recommended when actively participating in sports practice, activity, or events. This includes actively participating in high intensity aerobic or anaerobic activities in well-ventilated locations and where people are able to stay at least 6 feet apart," county officials said in a news release. "Masking is recommended when people are not actively participating in the sports practice, activity, or events, or high-intensity activities. This includes while on the bench, in locker rooms and riding in team transportation."
Masks continued to be recommended for indoor public areas in Montgomery County, and masks are also required for employees and visitors to county-run buildings.
Montgomery County residents can find out more about the county's COVID-19 guidance here.
A mask mandate in Pennsylvania for all schools and licensed child care centers will go into effect Tuesday.