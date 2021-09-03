BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Bucks County residents should still boil their water until further notice, the area’s joint municipal authority said as it announced water and water pressure should return around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials posted an update on their website saying the advisory was still in effect until residents were "otherwise notified."
On Friday, parts of Norristown were placed under a similar advisory, impacting more than 100 people.
